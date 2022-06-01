Faith Rutterford has been working at USAF Mildenhall for more than 63 years and has now been awarded an MBE. - Credit: Gina Randall/USAF

The longest-serving member of staff at USAF Mildenhall has been awarded an MBE to honour her 63 years at the base.

Faith Rutterford started working at the air base in April 1959 as a teenager. Now 80 years old she is still working four days a week as Secretary to the Commander, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron at the base.

The current incumbent describes her as the glue that binds the Squadron together - and is happy to hear that she has no thought of retirement.

Miss Rutterford joined the base just as the USAF completed its takeover from the RAF and has seen many changes in more than six decades since she started work as a clerical assistant in the air installations office.

When she is not at work she is secretary/treasurer to the Baptist church in her home village of Barton Mills, a short way from the airbase.

The MBE has been awarded for public service and will sit alongside an American award she received three years ago.

In 2019, on the occasion of her 60th anniversary of employment at Mildenhall, she received an American Meritorious Civilian Service Award, an extremely rare award for a non-American to receive, presented for outstanding service in an exemplary manner and is usually reserved for those holding the equivalent of a field-grade officer.

Miss Rutterford said she was very pleased to have been given the MBE and was looking forward to receiving the award.

She said: "I shall take the commander with me when I receive it. I really like my work and I plan to carry on as long as I am able and as long as they want me."

The one interruption to her service was the first Covid lockdown when she was considered vulnerable.

But the base installed special screens to keep her safe and she was able to return to the office in the summer of 2020. She said: "They were all so good to enable me to get back to work.

"This is a really lovely surprise. My work has always been really important to me."