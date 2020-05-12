All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

From tomorrow fast-food fans in Ipswich will be able to get their hands on their first Big Mac and fries for two months as McDonald’s Cardinal Park re-opens for delivery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Food fanatics across the Suffolk town may well have been missing their favourite burger, or milkshake, since McDonald’s closed in March.

However, Ipswich will be treated to one of only 15 restaurants reopening across the UK this week.

From tomorrow, Cardinal Park McDonald’s will reopen for delivery only for customers within a 1.5mile radius on the restaurant.

Customers are advised that food can only be ordered for McDelivery via the Uber Eats app, and that the restaurants and car parks remain closed.

Only a limited number of options will be available on the menu, including the Big Mac, cheeseburgers and hamburgers, McNuggets and fries.

You may also want to watch:

Most coffees and soft drinks will also be available. The full menu can be found here.

All delivery orders will have a £25 spend limit as restaurant teams adjust to a new way of working.

McDonald’s is asking customers to have patience when they order, and not to attempt unnecessary journeys to the restaurant, which will be closed other than for delivery.

It is not known at what time the restaurant will open or close.

Three of the 15 pilot restaurants are located in Essex, including those at the Boreham Interchange on the A12, Chelmsford Riverside and Chelmsford Westway.

The company is asking all staff to observe social distancing in their franchises, with reopening restaurants now fitted with Perspex screens and floor markings.

Protective equipment and non-medical grade face masks are being provided to staff.

All workers will also have their temperature taken with contactless thermometers before every shift.