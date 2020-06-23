Victim, 18, punched and kicked in McDonald’s alleyway attack
PUBLISHED: 11:36 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 23 June 2020
Archant
A group of five punched and kicked a teenager during an attack in an alleyway behind a McDonald’s in Clacton.
The attack happened on Saturday, June 13 at around 8.45pm in the alleyway which runs from Pier Avenue to Rosemary Road.
The 18-year-old was with a friend when approached by the group, a mixture of girls and boys aged in their mid-teens.
The victim was then punched to the floor and kicked to the chest.
He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a perforated ear drum, as well as cuts and bruises.
Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information to call Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/85179/20.
