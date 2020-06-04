E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Which McDonald’s are opening today in Suffolk and Essex?

PUBLISHED: 11:54 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 04 June 2020

McDonald's restaurants in Colchester, Beccles and Lowestoft are reopening today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

McDonald's restaurants in Colchester, Beccles and Lowestoft are reopening today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

McDonald’s has revealed five more restaurants will open their drive-thru lanes in Suffolk and Essex.

Dozens of McDonald's restaurants will open their drive-thru lanes from June 4 Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIREDozens of McDonald's restaurants will open their drive-thru lanes from June 4 Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

The fast food giant first started reopening restaurants in May as part of a trial to ensure staff could work and customers could be served safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ipswich’s restaurants were among the first to reopen, but now five more will begin serving at their drive-thrus again – three in Essex and two in Suffolk.

They are among dozens of other McDonald’s to start serving again nationwide from today, June 4.

The restaurants reopening are:

• Colchester – Leisure World

• Colchester – Tollgate West

• Colchester – Colchester United Stadium

• Beccles – Norwich Road

• Lowestoft – Arbor Lane

These will only be open for drive-thru customers and will not be accepting orders for delivery.

A limited menu is still in place across all its restaurants, as well as reduced opening hours and spending limits of £25 per customer.

Last week, the fast food giant said it would reopen more than 1,000 sites by June 4 as part of plans to welcome customers to all of its drive-thrus again.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s reopened 168 restaurants across the UK and Ireland for drive-thru, with a further 22 restaurants offering delivery.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

