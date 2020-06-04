Which McDonald’s are opening today in Suffolk and Essex?

McDonald's restaurants in Colchester, Beccles and Lowestoft are reopening today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

McDonald’s has revealed five more restaurants will open their drive-thru lanes in Suffolk and Essex.

The fast food giant first started reopening restaurants in May as part of a trial to ensure staff could work and customers could be served safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ipswich’s restaurants were among the first to reopen, but now five more will begin serving at their drive-thrus again – three in Essex and two in Suffolk.

They are among dozens of other McDonald’s to start serving again nationwide from today, June 4.

The restaurants reopening are:

• Colchester – Leisure World

• Colchester – Tollgate West

• Colchester – Colchester United Stadium

• Beccles – Norwich Road

• Lowestoft – Arbor Lane

These will only be open for drive-thru customers and will not be accepting orders for delivery.

A limited menu is still in place across all its restaurants, as well as reduced opening hours and spending limits of £25 per customer.

Last week, the fast food giant said it would reopen more than 1,000 sites by June 4 as part of plans to welcome customers to all of its drive-thrus again.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s reopened 168 restaurants across the UK and Ireland for drive-thru, with a further 22 restaurants offering delivery.