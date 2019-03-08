E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family racially abused outside McDonalds restaurant

PUBLISHED: 15:09 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 31 October 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racist incident in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, October 28 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racist incident in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, October 28 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A family were racially abused outside a McDonalds in Suffolk, police have said.

The abuse happened at about 12.20pm as the family left the McDonald's restaurant in Cornhill, walking towards the Arc Shopping Centre.

It is alleged a man on the street made racially aggravated comments to the family.

Police officers attended the incident and arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and released on bail until November 19.

The family involved were not located and police are now trying to find them to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting crime reference 37/65469/19.

Members of the public can contact Suffolk Constabulary on their website, by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Furniture boss who left customers £80k out of pocket convicted by jury

David Waters leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

Boris Johnson visited a Suffolk primary school today – this is what happened

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Date set for tougher parking crackdowns to begin in Suffolk

Parking enforcement powers will transfer from police to councils in Suffolk in 2020. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Election 2019 campaign starts: Which Suffolk and Essex seats should you watch?

Sandy Martin is congratulated by Ben Gummer in 2017 - but he faces a tough battle to hold on to his seat in December. Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists