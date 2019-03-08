Family racially abused outside McDonalds restaurant

A family were racially abused outside a McDonalds in Suffolk, police have said.

The abuse happened at about 12.20pm as the family left the McDonald's restaurant in Cornhill, walking towards the Arc Shopping Centre.

It is alleged a man on the street made racially aggravated comments to the family.

Police officers attended the incident and arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and released on bail until November 19.

The family involved were not located and police are now trying to find them to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting crime reference 37/65469/19.

Members of the public can contact Suffolk Constabulary on their website, by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.