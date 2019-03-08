Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald's hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after being involved in a hit and run outside a McDonald's.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene by the Fiveways Roundabout near Barton Mills around 11pm Monday, July 15.

Officers say there was a reported argument between the man and a woman driving a black BMW 1-Series in the nearby McDonald's car park.

The exact nature of the incident remains unknown, although police say the BMW failed to stop after the man was struck.

The man remains in a critical but stable condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, having suffered serious head injuries and a broken arm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police added: "Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has seen a black BMW 1-Series registration number YF63 HFY, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 41512/19."

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.