Chart-toppers McFly to headline Newmarket Racecourses

McFly have been announced to headline the Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses in 2020. Picture: THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Brit award winners McFly will once again headline Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses over the August bank holiday weekend.

The British boyband, which consists of best-selling children's author Tom Fletcher, The Voice Kids judge Danny Jones, I'm a Celebrity winner Dougie Poynter and Strictly champion Harry Judd, are the first artists announced for the 2020 summer season - headlining the family friendly event on Saturday, August 29.

Having taken a break after touring as the pop phenomenon that was McBusted - who headlined the Saturday Live show four years ago — the band return with a spectacular live show playing their best-loved mega-hits such as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One for the Radio and Shine a Light.

Sophie Able, the general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "After delighting the Newmarket audience as one half of supergroup McBusted in 2015, we are excited to welcome McFly back to headline the July Course in their own right.

"Taking place on the August bank holiday, Summer Saturday Live is a wonderful event for the whole family - with McFly headlining we are sure this will be an unforgettable and fitting end to the summer."

With seven UK number-one singles, five top-ten albums, six sell-out tours and ten million records sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts of the twenty-first century.

Tickets will go on sale here at 9am on Friday, November 15, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, November 13.

Ticket prices start at £42.56 for adults and £21.28 for children under the age of 16 (inclusive of fees).

The first Newmarket Nights headliner will also be announced on Friday, November 15, with past headliners including Kylie, George Ezra and Little Mix.