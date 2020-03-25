E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hardship Fund announced to provide support paying council tax amid coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:34 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 25 March 2020

People in face masks walk through Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in face masks walk through Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A £500million Hardship Fund has been announced by the Ministry of Communities, Housing and Local Government to support the most vulnerable households – with Ipswich understood to have secured around £1.5m.

The new pot of cash will enable councils to offer reductions in council tax for working age people who receive Local Council Tax Support, in a bid to help some of the homes being hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

The fund was announced during the Chancellor’s Budget, and will be available for reducing bills of the 2020/21 financial year. The government also confirmed it could be used to provide further support to vulnerable people through arrangements such as local welfare schemes.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Providing the necessary financial support to people and families is critical at this difficult time when many people will be concerned about changes to their income.

“That’s why we’re giving local councils an additional £500m, to ensure help is available for the most vulnerable people in our society who are struggling to pay their council tax bills.

“The Government is on your side and will do whatever takes to help.”

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

