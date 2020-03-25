Hardship Fund announced to provide support paying council tax amid coronavirus

A £500million Hardship Fund has been announced by the Ministry of Communities, Housing and Local Government to support the most vulnerable households – with Ipswich understood to have secured around £1.5m.

The new pot of cash will enable councils to offer reductions in council tax for working age people who receive Local Council Tax Support, in a bid to help some of the homes being hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

The fund was announced during the Chancellor’s Budget, and will be available for reducing bills of the 2020/21 financial year. The government also confirmed it could be used to provide further support to vulnerable people through arrangements such as local welfare schemes.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Providing the necessary financial support to people and families is critical at this difficult time when many people will be concerned about changes to their income.

“That’s why we’re giving local councils an additional £500m, to ensure help is available for the most vulnerable people in our society who are struggling to pay their council tax bills.

“The Government is on your side and will do whatever takes to help.”

