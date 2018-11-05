Colchester man denies rape at University of Essex student halls

Sultan Mohammed appeard via video link at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Colchester man has denied raping a woman in her 20s at Essex University’s student halls.

Sultan Mohammed entered a not guilty plea to the charge at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

The 24-year-old, of Almond Way, Colchester, appeared on remand via video link from Chelmsford prison.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age, nationality as Ghanaian, and to deny raping a woman last month.

The charge relates to an alleged sex attack by an intruder at the Meadows student halls, in Annan Road, at about 6am on October 3.

Mohammed was arrested on Friday, October 5 and charged with rape.

A five-day trial has been listed to begin on April 8, 2019, at Ipswich Crown Court.

The prosecution will be expected to serve the defence with a draft case by March 11. The defence then has two weeks to respond.

The woman who reported being raped received support from specialist officers.