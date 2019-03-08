E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MMR vaccine rates in Suffolk fall short of 95% target

PUBLISHED: 16:18 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 21 August 2019

Suffolk has higher MMR vaccination rates than the national average Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

Suffolk has higher MMR vaccination rates than the national average Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

More children are being given the MMR vaccine in Suffolk than the national average - but the figure still falls short of the 95% target set by the World Heath Organisation.

Nationally, rates for the second MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) have dropped to just 87.2%, leading to a surge in the number of children affected by measles in England and Wales - from 278 in 2017 to 991 in 2018.

In Suffolk, the uptake for the initial vaccine is 94.5% but that drops to 90.3% for the second booster jab.

It means based on figures from January to March this year, Suffolk County Council needs to target an additional 97 children across the county to meet the shortfall.

To address this, NHS England is writing to GP practices to promote the MMR vaccine while Public Health Suffolk works alongside health professionals to raise awareness of its importance among parents.

Councillor James Reeder, cabinet member for public health at Suffolk County Council, said he was pleased Suffolk was "bucking the national trend".

He said: "However, this good news doesn't mean we can be complacent.

"We have more to do and I would urge parents in Suffolk to take their children for vaccination and ensure their child's vaccinations are up to date. "Vaccination prevents serious illnesses such as measles which had complications including pneumonia, ear infections, brain inflammation and in some serious cases even death."

Councillor Jack Abbott, Labour spokesman for children's services and education, said it was encouraging Suffolk was "moving in the right direction" but added there is still "much more work to be done".

He added: "It must be ensured that all services which are regularly used by young families - such as children's centres and nurseries - are given the tools to help promote the importance of vaccinating children.

"Additionally, the numbers of health visitors, school nurses and district nurses must be protected, if not increased.

"It is also imperative that online anti-vaccine myths are countered with accurate vaccination information.

"To parents - please, please get your children vaccinated.

"The risk to them and others is simply too great."

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man with kitchen knife ‘protruding from jeans’ arrested at music event

Police were called after Jason OReilly was spotted with a knife in Haverhill Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

‘Young Ed’ from Castle on the Hill video to volunteer at hospice shop

Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who played a young Ed Sheeran in the Castle on the Hill music video, with some of the singer's old clothes on a previous visit to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: ANDREW HIRST

MMR vaccine rates in Suffolk fall short of 95% target

Suffolk has higher MMR vaccination rates than the national average Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

Tourism body launches scathing attack on council over ‘disappointing’ delay to Stansted expansion

A scene at Southwold beach: Uttlesford council is under fire over decision delays on Stansted's bid to increase passenger numbers Picture: VICTOR HUANG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists