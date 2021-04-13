News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance lands in Abbey Gardens after medical incident

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:30 PM April 13, 2021   
The Abbey Gardens ruins in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

One person was taken to hospital following the incident. Stock image - Credit: Archant

An air ambulance landed in Bury St Edmunds' Abbey Gardens to deal with what was described as a medical incident. 

Emergency services were called to Abbeygate Street in the town shortly before noon on Tuesday, April 12.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that a patient had been taken to West Suffolk Hospital following an incident. 

"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response car and an air ambulance to the scene," said the spokesman. 

"The patient was transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further care."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers had been made aware. 

