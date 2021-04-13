Air ambulance lands in Abbey Gardens after medical incident
Published: 2:30 PM April 13, 2021
Credit: Archant
An air ambulance landed in Bury St Edmunds' Abbey Gardens to deal with what was described as a medical incident.
Emergency services were called to Abbeygate Street in the town shortly before noon on Tuesday, April 12.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that a patient had been taken to West Suffolk Hospital following an incident.
"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response car and an air ambulance to the scene," said the spokesman.
"The patient was transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further care."
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers had been made aware.
