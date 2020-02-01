MP calls meeting over future of GP surgery

A meeting to discuss the future of a closure-threatened Suffolk GP surgery has been organised by local MP Therese Coffey.

Walton surgery in Felixstowe is facing an uncertain future after the Suffolk GP federation decided against renewing its contract in the summer to run it, blaming difficulty in recruiting doctors.

The move has sparked fears among the community that the surgery may close.

Dr Coffey, the Suffolk Coastal MP, said the GP federation was a private partnership which delivered services by contract to the NHS and were not NHS employees.

She said: "I share the concerns of local residents about the future of Walton Surgery following the news that the Suffolk GP Federation has decided to hand back the contract from July.

"I've already been in touch with the Head of the Clinical Commissioning Group - who has agreed to a public meeting attended by Deputy Chief Operating Officer, David Brown and Head of Primary Care, Claire Pemberton to discuss solutions."

The GP Federation took over the surgery in 2016 and has blamed the difficulty in hiring new doctors for its decision.

If the surgery was to close it would leave just three surgeries for the approximate 30,000 people living in Felixstowe and the Trimleys.

The meeting will take place on Friday February 21, from 5-6pm in the Felixstowe area.

Anyone wishing to attend should email therese.coffey.mp@parliament.uk or phone 0207 219 7164 by midday on Wednesday February 19 and the venue will be disclosed to registered constituents.