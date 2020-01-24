'Loving' 20-year-old was found unconscious by her father, inquest hears

20-year-old Megan Johnson was found in her bedroom by her father and sadly died after CPR was carried out for more than an hour, an inquest has heard.

A 20-year-old "lively, loving" daughter died despite paramedics performing CPR for more than an hour, an inquest has heard.

Megan Johnson died on August 5 at her home address in Edgecomb Road, Stowmarket, after she was found unconscious by her father in her bedroom.

The court heard how the care assistant had been laughing and joking with her parents in the days leading up to her death and seemed "happy and well".

Her mother, Wendy, told the court how pleased her daughter had been after meeting her new nephew for the first time shortly before her death.

"Meg was always a lively, happy and loving daughter," she said.

"She spent as much time as she could with her boyfriend. She had recently taken her first driving lesson and was over the moon with her new nephew."

The 20-year-old was first found on the morning of August 5 by her father who discovered her lying on her back at 8.30am.

He found two bottles of prescription medication on the floor and called an ambulance before starting CPR.

Once paramedics arrived they moved Miss Johnson downstairs and CPR was again started. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miss Johnson had previously told her GP, Dr Shalini Cross about suffering from low mood for several years.

However, the doctor said her patient seemed in good spirits and told the court she was "shocked to hear of her death".

Investigating the unexpected death, Suffolk police discovered a journal under Miss Johnson's pillow with a note enclosed within.

On concluding the inquest, Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley passed on his condolences to the family, concluding that Miss Johnson died by suicide.

A post-mortem examination found that she had died as a consequence of a drug overdose.

Contact Samaritan's on their helpline - 116 123