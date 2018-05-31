‘Sad day for Southwold’ as former town mayor dies suddenly

Former mayor of Southwold Melanie Tucker has died age 70. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Tributes have been paid to the “passionate” and “instrumental” former mayor of Southwold, Melanie Tucker, who sadly died surrounded by three generations of her family.

The town councillor, who became Southwold’s mayor in 2015, passed away at the age of 70 at her seaside home on Thursday, March 26 after suffering a long-term illness.

Michael Ladd, Suffolk County Councillor and Southwold Town Councillor, says Melanie’s death is a “very sad day for Southwold”.

Mr Ladd, who served with Melanie for more than 25 years on the town council, said: “Melanie was very professional and she was instrumental in implementing the town strategy around three or four years ago.

“She was very dedicated, professional and her sound advice will be truly missed. It is a very sad day for the whole community.”

Mr Ladd said the 70 year olds death came as a shock to the town council, who despite knowing about her illness were unaware of how serious it had become.

He said: “She was an excellent councillor, who was very passionate about Southwold and in particular the Common, and she will be very sadly missed.”

A statement on the town council’s website reads: “Melanie Tucker, former Mayor, passed away at home in Southwold after a long illness surrounded by three generations of her family.

“She loved this town and raised her family here over many years. We are indebted to all those who helped her to contribute to the community in Southwold and made her life here so full and vibrant.

“Our sincerest admiration and gratitude to the Sole Bay NHS team.”