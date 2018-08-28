Big clean-up for Melford by-pass

Workers with some of the 79 bags of rubbish collected from the Melford by-pass in the 2018 clean-up. Community Wardens Sudbury

The Melford by-pass near Sudbury is to get a major litter clear-up next month.

It will take place on February 13 and 14 and will be carried out by Sudbury Town Council, which is hoping it will not see a repeat of a similar exercise last year.

Then, a staggering 79 bags of rubbish were collected along the road between Melford Road roundabout and the junction with Kentwell Hall.

Community warden supervisor Bradley Smith of Sudbury Town Council said: “A lot of it was empty beer cans and bottles, which was rather concerning.

“However we hope to see a massive reduction on last year as we have put signs up along the road and we have noticed a general difference since they’ve been out.”

Mr Smith said as they would be working on a main road with a speed limit of 60mph the work would be done by the council and its contractors Idverde.

However 12 community litter picks are planned to take place later this year and the dates are due to be announced shortly.