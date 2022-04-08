News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Concern over 'potential spread' of fire as crews tackle blaze in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:22 PM April 8, 2022
The common in Mellis where a fire has broken out

The common in Mellis where a fire has broken out - Credit: Google Maps

There is concern over the "potential spread of a straw bails fire as crews tackle the blaze in Mellis, near Eye.

Emergency services were called at 1.55pm today, April 8, to the fire on the common in the  village.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, straw bails are "well alight" and there is concern over the "potential spread" of the fire.

The spokesperson added that there are currently no road closures in place; however, police are attending the incident.

