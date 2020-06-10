E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Application for 55 new homes in village resubmitted by developers

PUBLISHED: 19:22 10 June 2020

55 new homes have been proposed for Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

55 new homes have been proposed for Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An application for up to 55 new homes on the edge of Melton has been resubmitted to planners.

The homes are proposed for land off Waterhead Lane and St Andrews Place, in the north-east of the village, on agricultural land.

In a design and access statement submitted to planners by KLH architects, the developers said the vast majority of the new development will be three-bedroom houses, with one-bedroom flats and two and four-bedroom houses also proposed.

The developers said that a third of the homes on the site will be social rented and intermediate properties.

As well as houses, the application also provides for an area of open space, which the developers say “will mitigate run-off from the new development and provide enhancements to the already diverse natural habitats”.

The developers said they also hoped to provide a path for public access through the area.

Land in this area has previously been identified as suitable for development under the village’s neighbourhood plan, which was adopted in 2018.

The plan, however, identified a much larger development of business, residential and open space uses for the land off Wilford Bridge Road.

The developers said in their design and access statement that this was the first phase of development on the site but did not expand further on when other phases might be applied for.

It is not the first time that plans have been submitted for the location.

A previous application by the same developers was entered in June 2019.

The plans were withdrawn in September, but not before objections had been raised by Melton Parish Council - including concerns over loss of amenity to other residents as well as increased traffic.

One of the biggest changes offered by the new application is a different mix of housing.

Flats were not proposed in the original development with more land being given over to houses.

A final decision will be made on the application by East Suffolk Council’s planning committee in due course.

The developers were contacted for comment.

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

