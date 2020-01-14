E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Honey and Harvey hosting Brunch and Bark for dog-lovers

PUBLISHED: 12:48 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 14 January 2020

Dog walkers are being to explore the countryside around Melton as part of Honey + Harvey's Brunch and Bark promotion for the New Year Photo: Andy Abbott

Woodbridge-based eatery Honey + Harvey, is serving up an innovative way of keeping fit, meeting new friends and enjoying a tasty treat as well - Brunch and Bark is an imaginative way to shake off that New Year lethagy (and perhaps shed those extra pounds which slyly crept on over Christmas) while reaffirming that bond with your four-legged friend.

Brunch and Bark is a wonderful opportunity for dog owners to step out into the countryside with a number of fellow dog walkers, enjoy the fresh air, spectacular scenery alongside and over the Deben before returning to Honey + Harvey at Riduna Park, Melton, for some discounted coffee, along with some delicious cake or even a full-scale brunch. Even though the walk is aimed at dog owners, those without a pet at their heels will also be welcome.

Walkers will meet at Honey + Harvey in Melton before setting off on an hour-long walk at 10am. Everyone is encouraged to wear some sturdy footwear for the walk and to also bring along some wet weather gear in case of a downpour.

After the 60 minute ramble, walkers will return to Honey + Harvey for some refreshment and where they will receive 20% off their post walk bill.

The Brunch and Bark walk takes place on Monday January 27 at 10am. Meet at Honey + Harvey, Riduna Park, Melton, Suffolk ,IP12 1QT⁣⁣.

Please contact Melton@honeyandharvey.co.uk to express interest.⁣

