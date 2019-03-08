Can you help find this missing man from Melton?

David Jenkins has been missing since he failed to turn up to work on Thursday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 62-year-old man who failed to show up to work on Thursday morning.

Officers are appealing for help from the public in tracing David Jenkins, 62, from Melton near Woodbridge.

The alarm was raised to police on Thursday, April 18 after he failed to arrive at work as expected. He has not been seen since.

Mr Jenkins is described as white, with short, grey hair. His car is still at his home address so it is not known how he may be moving around.

Officers from Suffolk police are asking anyone who has seen David or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 117 of April 18.