Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plan to build new house in a back garden sparks complaints

24 June, 2019 - 15:47
Melton Road in Melton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Melton Road in Melton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Neighbours have hit out against a plan to build a new house in a back garden as "unnecessary".

However despite 15 people writing in to oppose the plan in Melton Road, Melton, developers say it will have a "negligible impact on residential amenity".

If the plan is approved by East Suffolk Council's planning committee this week, it would see a two to three-bedroom one and a half storey house being built in the back garden of an existing semi-detached home.

Last and Tricker Partnership, the agent for the development, wrote in a covering letter in support of the planning application: "It is considered that development of the proposed two to three-bed dwelling is unlikely to result in the over intensification of Daines Lane.

You may also want to watch:

"The proposed dwelling would be set back from Daines Lane a suitable distance from adjacent neighbouring properties, such that impacts overlooking and loss of light would be negligible."

However nearby residents have objected to the plans, with one saying: "We do not need another development in someone's back garden.

"We have enough housing in the surrounding area.

"Any further development will alter forever the character and uniqueness of the area."

However East Suffolk Council has recommended the development be given outline planning permission, subject to a series of conditions.

Most Read

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Most Read

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Long-awaited skatepark and games area officially opens

Skatepark users and councillors attended the ceremony in Belle Vue Park Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Kings of Anglia podcast: Mailbag special – hair transplants, bleep tests and Lambert in animal form

The latest episode of Kings of Anglia is a Mailbag special - Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls take your questions. Picture: ARCHANT

Cash stolen during break-in at business near Sudbury

Police are investigating a burglary in Chilton near Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: 3 cute tiger cubs born at Colchester Zoo

Igor the Amur tiger is the father of the three cubs. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

See all of today’s breaking news here

Keep up to date with breaking news in Suffolk and Essex Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists