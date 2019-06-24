Plan to build new house in a back garden sparks complaints

Neighbours have hit out against a plan to build a new house in a back garden as "unnecessary".

However despite 15 people writing in to oppose the plan in Melton Road, Melton, developers say it will have a "negligible impact on residential amenity".

If the plan is approved by East Suffolk Council's planning committee this week, it would see a two to three-bedroom one and a half storey house being built in the back garden of an existing semi-detached home.

Last and Tricker Partnership, the agent for the development, wrote in a covering letter in support of the planning application: "It is considered that development of the proposed two to three-bed dwelling is unlikely to result in the over intensification of Daines Lane.

"The proposed dwelling would be set back from Daines Lane a suitable distance from adjacent neighbouring properties, such that impacts overlooking and loss of light would be negligible."

However nearby residents have objected to the plans, with one saying: "We do not need another development in someone's back garden.

"We have enough housing in the surrounding area.

"Any further development will alter forever the character and uniqueness of the area."

However East Suffolk Council has recommended the development be given outline planning permission, subject to a series of conditions.