Primary school pupils give royal welcome to Lord Lieutenant

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Euston with children from Melton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Youngsters from a Suffolk primary school have been getting to grips with the royal family by meeting the Queen’s representative in the county.

Ned and Elsie in their Buckingham Palace Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ned and Elsie in their Buckingham Palace Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Year one pupils in the Puffin Class at Melton Primary School have been learning more about the monarchy and the countries that make up the UK.

As part of their studies the students were tasked with creating a portrait of the Queen.

Teachers were so impressed by the work that they decided to ask a special visitor to the school to come and see the work they put them out on display in a special gallery at the school

Class teacher Charlotte Jones said:“Our topic was learning about the queen and royalty.

Erin and Ellie-Mai getting ready for the Lady Euston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Erin and Ellie-Mai getting ready for the Lady Euston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“They did portraits like the one Andy Warhol did of the Queen in all sorts of different colours.

“They have never taken so much time on anything.

“They were so good that we decided to hold an art gallery.

“The children also individually wrote their own invitations to invite their families to the gallery and prizes were awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Owen and Dylan with their royal flags Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Owen and Dylan with their royal flags Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The parents really loved that.”

As well as drawing pictures of the Queen the children wrote a letter to Her Majesty and are now waiting for her reply.

In the meantime the pupils were visited by Lady Euston, the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk and the Queen’s representative in the county.

As part of the visit the pupils made flags so that they could welcome Lady Euston as she arrived.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk , Lady Euston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk , Lady Euston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After arriving at the school Lady Euston was given a tour by learning ambassadors.

She then returned to the Puffin Class to be interviewed by the pupils.

“They wrote her some questions in English and she spoke to us about her role,” said Miss Jones.

“It’s been quite a big thing to do.”

Lady Euston also took the time to look over the gallery of pictures which are now back in the classroom.

“She loved the pictures, “ added Miss Jones, “she thought they were really good.”

As well as getting to meet with the Lord Lieutenant the pupils also visited Framlingham Castle to see what it would be like to be a king or queen.

Having now changed topics the students in Puffin Class are now moving on to learn about Queen Victoria.