Gallery

Live in a converted four-bedroom water tower with a balcony and observatory - for less than £1million

the water towner in Melton is over 100 feet tall, with views stretching to the River Deben Picture: FENN WRIGHT FENN WRIGHT

Can you see yourself living in this beautiful seven-storey water tower in the heart of Suffolk?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Situated north of the village of Melton, this seven-storey Victorian wonder was converted from its original purpose to make a luxurious home and living space - and is on the market for £900,000.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Views stretch as far as the River Deben at the top, the bottom two floors are built around the base of the tower, with a large kitchen-come-breakfast room, sitting room, reception hall and utility room all surrounding a unique dining room in the centre of the building.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The kitchen is more than 20ft long, with a range cooker and slate flooring, with a rustic feeling flowing through the house thanks to the use of exposed brickwork and floorboards.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The second floor has a huge master bedroom and en-suite, along with two other bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Ascending the stairway, you reach the first of five floors in the water tower itself which allows access to the flat roof.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

You may also want to watch:

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Above that is a series of small landings with a bathroom, a bedroom, a study and lastly an observatory on the top floor.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The tower itself, with the top tow floors full of flexible space, could be a unique annex and separate space for house guests.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Even better, the home comes with off-road parking.

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Picture: FENN WRIGHT Picture: FENN WRIGHT

For those that could bear to leave this beautiful home, commuters are just a mile from Melton train station and near to the A12.

Contact Fenn Wright on 01394 821 066 to find out more.