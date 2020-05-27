E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New bid for 27 self-build and custom-built homes in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 May 2020

Pelham Structures held a consultation day at the Burness Parish Rooms in Melton in February 2019 Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

Plans for up to 27 new homes in Melton have been re-submitted by developers.

A developer is renewing its bid for planning permission for a new housing development in a Suffolk village.

If given the go-ahead it could see 27 new homes built on land to the north of Woods Lane in Melton, near Woodbridge.

Pelham Structures wants to build the new homes which would include 18 open market self-build and custom build properties and nine affordable homes.

The company specialises in custom-build and self-build developments in which home buyers are allowed more input into the design of their properties than would be the case with traditional new build developments.

In the past Pelham Structures has managed sites in Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Essex but has no other sites in Suffolk.

In its design and access statement Pelham Structures said that the proposed homes would “contribute towards meeting recognised unmet demand”, qualifying elsewhere in its submission that the Woodbridge and east Suffolk areas more generally had attracted interest in terms of custom and self-build homes.

The proposed Melton site, which is currently a horse paddock, would sit close to the major 180 home development built by Bloor Homes around three years ago.

The new development would also seek access onto Woods Lane, a road which has caused controversy in the past due to the resultant road closures from the Bloor Homes development.

It’s not the first time that an application has been put in for the site.

Pelham Structures put in its first application for the land in August 2019 after holding two-days of consultation in Melton last February.

The previous application was refused by East Suffolk Council in November for a number of reasons, including not meeting council affordable housing requirements and concerns over the land falling outside the boundaries of Melton.

The new application has seen the proposed number of houses on the site drop from 30 to up to 27 homes.

In a planning statement submitted by HJL planning on behalf of the developers, the company said it believed that all the council’s concerns had been dealt with.

A final decision on the latest proposals will be made in due course by East Suffolk Council.

