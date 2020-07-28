Heartless thieves steal memorial bench from town cemetery

Police are appealing for information after a commemorative bench was stolen from Newmarket Cemetery. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE MILDENHALL POLICE

A bench in memory of a well-known builder and carpenter from Newmarket has been stolen by heartless thieves from the town’s cemetery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The commemorative wooden bench, which is around 5ft, was reported stolen from Newmarket Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22.

The bench was placed in the cemetery in memory of Grahame Cyril Sore, who was well-known around Newmarket.

The plate on the bench reads: “In loving memory of Graham Cyril SORE 1959 – 2018 always in our thoughts”.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We received a report on Wednesday, July 22 regarding the theft of a commemorative bench, which is wooden and about 5ft long, from Newmarket Cemetery.

“The theft is believed to have taken place between midday on Sunday, July 12 and midday on Wednesday, July 22.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 37/41770/20, or make a report online.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, at 0800 555111.