E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Heartless thieves steal memorial bench from town cemetery

PUBLISHED: 16:31 28 July 2020

Police are appealing for information after a commemorative bench was stolen from Newmarket Cemetery. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are appealing for information after a commemorative bench was stolen from Newmarket Cemetery. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

MILDENHALL POLICE

A bench in memory of a well-known builder and carpenter from Newmarket has been stolen by heartless thieves from the town’s cemetery.

The commemorative wooden bench, which is around 5ft, was reported stolen from Newmarket Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22.

The bench was placed in the cemetery in memory of Grahame Cyril Sore, who was well-known around Newmarket.

The plate on the bench reads: “In loving memory of Graham Cyril SORE 1959 – 2018 always in our thoughts”.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We received a report on Wednesday, July 22 regarding the theft of a commemorative bench, which is wooden and about 5ft long, from Newmarket Cemetery.

“The theft is believed to have taken place between midday on Sunday, July 12 and midday on Wednesday, July 22.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 37/41770/20, or make a report online.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, at 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heartless thieves steal memorial bench from town cemetery

Police are appealing for information after a commemorative bench was stolen from Newmarket Cemetery. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Cancer charity sees £70k drop in income - but has 1,333% rise in demand for grants

Nikki Bowdidge with her son Tom, who died in 2013 after battling a rare form of cancer Picture: TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION

India’s marathon skate challenge to tackle the lockdown blues

India Langley, who roller-bladed from Combs Ford in Stowmarket to Felixstowe for her skate hockey club Mid Suffolk Mutts. Picture: BECKIE EGAN PHOTOGRAPHY

U’s name Ball as new head coach

Steve Ball has been named as the new head coach of Colchester United Picture: PAGEPIX LTD