E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Memorial pays tribute to airfield's wartime heritage

PUBLISHED: 18:05 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 19 November 2019

Artist's impression of the memorial that will be built at the former Lavenham airfield in tribute to the Americans who flew from there in World War II Picture: FOLA

Artist's impression of the memorial that will be built at the former Lavenham airfield in tribute to the Americans who flew from there in World War II Picture: FOLA

FOLA

A memorial to American airmen who flew from a Suffolk airfield will be a replica of the unique identification sign returning bomber crews would have used to recognise they were home.

Lavenham airfield. Picture: LAVENHAM LIFELavenham airfield. Picture: LAVENHAM LIFE

Friends of Lavenham Airfield (FOLA) is raising £6,800 for a memorial to the United States Army Air Force's 487th Bomb Group which was based there.

Planners at Babergh District Council have approved a 20 square foot design that is a half-size replica of the airfield's identification code 'LV'.

These letters were in the ground on the airfield and were a unique visual reference point for Lavenham from the air.

The memorial will lie adjacent to the restored control tower and fundraisers hope to have it in place in time for the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020.

The crew of US bomber Sweatin' It Out, one of the many based at Lavenham airfield Picture: LAVENHAM LIFEThe crew of US bomber Sweatin' It Out, one of the many based at Lavenham airfield Picture: LAVENHAM LIFE

John Pawsey, the chairman of FOLA, said on the group's JustGiving page: "It is FOLA's belief that a memorial taking this form will be unique to Lavenham.

"The top surfaces of the wall will carry plaques recording the names of the 233 personnel who lost their lives and every unit that served as part of the 487th Bomb Group.

You may also want to watch:

"The remaining space will be available to the relatives of 487th Bomb Group veterans to record on plaques their loved one's service at the airfield."

The memorial will have a brick surround and a centre of either concrete or wood for the lettering.

The base, in Old Bury Road at Alpheton, opened in 1944 and the 487th flew a total of 185 missions, losing 57 aircraft and dropping 14,641 tons of bombs on Nazi targets.

One of its commanding officers, Brigadier General Frederick W. Castle, won a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honour - America's highest gallantry award - after ordering his crew to bail out and save themselves while he fought to keep control of his stricken aircraft after it was hit by enemy fire.

The 487th left Lavenham in July 1945 and the airfield closed in 1948.

The restored control tower remains plus a few out-buildings and partial sections of runway.

A fundraising illustrated talk 'A Wartime Christmas' by historian Dr Pat Murrell takes place at Lavenham village hall on December 11.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from the hall on 01787 248599.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Voters of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich have major issues in 2019 General Election

Proposals for a northern bypass have dominated politics in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

School sorry after student puts Nazi swastika on British war heroes photo

Two students at Framlingham College have been suspended after a doctored image containing a Nazi symbol appeared online Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

More than 30,000 crimes went unsolved in Suffolk last year

Det Chief Supt Eamonn Bridger has defended the figures Picture: ARCHANT

Memorial pays tribute to airfield’s wartime heritage

Artist's impression of the memorial that will be built at the former Lavenham airfield in tribute to the Americans who flew from there in World War II Picture: FOLA

Pub is named East Anglia’s most dog-friendly

One of the Dog's loyal customers, Lola, enjoying a sunny day. Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists