E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Great British holidays - Memories of Butlin’s and Pontins in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 September 2020

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON/ARCHANT

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON/ARCHANT

John Loughton

Have you enjoyed stays at Butlin’s and Pontins over the years - or did you entertain holidaymakers as a Redcoat or Bluecoat?

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTONDisney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

With “staycations” currently enjoying new popularity, partly due to difficulties in travelling abroad, today we look back to the heyday of the great British holiday park.

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTONDisney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

The Butlin’s resort in Clacton brought families to the Essex coast for nearly 50 years, between 1938 and 1983.

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON/ARCHANTDisney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON/ARCHANT

Our photos show an exciting occasion in 1973, when several Disney characters visited, including Mickey Mouse along with Goofy and Pluto.

Clacton on Sea celebrated 70 years on from when the first Butlin's opened its doors in 2008, with an exhibition at the library and a special visit by Roy Hudd, a former Redcoat Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANTClacton on Sea celebrated 70 years on from when the first Butlin's opened its doors in 2008, with an exhibition at the library and a special visit by Roy Hudd, a former Redcoat Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT

We also have photos from an event at Clacton Library in 2008, when the resort celebrated the 70th anniversary of the first Butlin’s opening with an exhibition of memorabilia and a visit by a famous former Redcoat, the late Roy Hudd.

Some of the Butlin's memorabilia on show at an exhibition in Clacton in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANTSome of the Butlin's memorabilia on show at an exhibition in Clacton in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of Pleasurewood Hills in 1970s and 80s

Pontins at Pakefield is another holiday park where many families have stayed over the years, and our photos show auditions for Bluecoats.

People watching Bluecoat auditions at Pontins Pakefield in 2004 Picture: BILL DARNELL/ARCHANTPeople watching Bluecoat auditions at Pontins Pakefield in 2004 Picture: BILL DARNELL/ARCHANT

Back in the 1980s, large numbers of people from Ipswich visited each year for the hugely popular “Ipswich Week” - did you take part in this event?

Would-be Bluecoats dancing at the auditions at Pontins, Pakefield in 2004 Picture: BILL DARNELL/ARCHANTWould-be Bluecoats dancing at the auditions at Pontins, Pakefield in 2004 Picture: BILL DARNELL/ARCHANT

Pontins Pakefield is now a holiday village for adults only, offering a range of activities and themed breaks.

Bluecoat auditions at Pontins Pakefield in 2004 Picture: BILL DARNELL/ARCHANTBluecoat auditions at Pontins Pakefield in 2004 Picture: BILL DARNELL/ARCHANT

Share your memories of Butlin’s and Pontins. Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Full non-league round-up: FA Cup and Thurlow Nunn League action

The sunlit scene at Compton Park as Bury Town take on hosts Cogenhoe United in the FA Cup. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Great British holidays - Memories of Butlin’s and Pontins in Days Gone By

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON/ARCHANT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: Secret tunnels and Dead Men’s Corner at Yoxford

Is there a secret tunnel under Cockfield Hall in Yoxford: Picture: Wikipedia/RHaworth

Ipswich Town’s opposition: a busy departure lounge at crisis club Wigan

John Sheridan. Picture: PA

One in nine police on light duties as result of illness and injury

A senior ranking officer said limited duties did not equate to inactivity or inability Picture: ARCHANT