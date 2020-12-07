What are your memories of Debenhams over the years?

Can you spot yourself amongst the crowd at Debenhams? Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE Archant

Debenhams has been a staple of our highs streets for over 200 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sales at Debenhams from January 1985 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE The sales at Debenhams from January 1985 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Selling everything from clothes and shoes to gifts and household goods; proving popular with shoppers at their two locations in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Indeed the department store has proven so popular over the years that pictures from across the years have captured eager shoppers queuing up to enter the store’s annual sales come Boxing Day.

With some of the more extreme fans even camping out in the early hours to be the first in the queue when the stores opened.

MORE: Did you take part in the Co-op juniors Bugsy Malone production in 1998?

The queue to get into Debenhams for their Boxing Day sales Picture: DAVID KINDRED The queue to get into Debenhams for their Boxing Day sales Picture: DAVID KINDRED

But shopping isn’t all about bargains, for many it’s about the experience and it was quite an experience for youngsters who entered the store in Ipswich in 1983 to find none other than Darth Vader himself had arrived.

If the store’s collapse this week proves to be permanent it will be a sad loss but fortunately its memories for Suffolk will remain.

You may also want to watch:

The sales at Debenhams from January 1985 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE The sales at Debenhams from January 1985 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Bargain hunters in Debenhams looking for the best Boxing Day deals Picture: DAVID KINDRED Bargain hunters in Debenhams looking for the best Boxing Day deals Picture: DAVID KINDRED