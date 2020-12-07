News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
What are your memories of Debenhams over the years?

Published: 11:12 AM December 7, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
Can you spot yourself amongst the crowd at Debenhams? Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Debenhams has been a staple of our highs streets for over 200 years.

The sales at Debenhams from January 1985 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Selling everything from clothes and shoes to gifts and household goods; proving popular with shoppers at their two locations in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Indeed the department store has proven so popular over the years that pictures from across the years have captured eager shoppers queuing up to enter the store’s annual sales come Boxing Day.

With some of the more extreme fans even camping out in the early hours to be the first in the queue when the stores opened.

The queue to get into Debenhams for their Boxing Day sales Picture: DAVID KINDRED

But shopping isn’t all about bargains, for many it’s about the experience and it was quite an experience for youngsters who entered the store in Ipswich in 1983 to find none other than Darth Vader himself had arrived.

If the store’s collapse this week proves to be permanent it will be a sad loss but fortunately its memories for Suffolk will remain.

Queues for the sales at Debenhams in December 1972 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

The sales at Debenhams from January 1985 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Bargain hunters in Debenhams looking for the best Boxing Day deals Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Debenhams was soon to open after they held their topping out ceremony Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Debenhams went over to the dark side as they were visited by a certain Sith Lord Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

