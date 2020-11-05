Nostalgia

From Red Arrows to birds of prey - Eye Show and Country Fair in Days Gone By

A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Have you enjoyed days out at the Eye Show and Country Fair over the years?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Birds of prey at the Eye Show in August 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Birds of prey at the Eye Show in August 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we’re looking back at one of the most popular rural-themed events held in the region, with photos from the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s.

The band Suffolk Punch, who were at the Eye Show in August 1982 Picture: ARCHANT The band Suffolk Punch, who were at the Eye Show in August 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

It all started in 1915 as a horticultural exhibition, but later grew to a two-day event, featuring a wide range of entertainment and attracting many thousands of visitors.

Clowning around at the Eye Show in August 1980. Do you recognise anyone? Picture: ARCHANT Clowning around at the Eye Show in August 1980. Do you recognise anyone? Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember seeing spectacular performances by the Red Arrows at the show?

EnjoyIng a ride on the carousel at the Eye Show in August 1985 Picture: ARCHANT EnjoyIng a ride on the carousel at the Eye Show in August 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Are you in our Clacton Airshow photo gallery?

Our photos also feature some of the other varied attractions, including birds of prey and horses and carts, as well as clowns, live music and fairground rides.

Guns ablaze for a Civil War re-enactment at Eye Show and Country Fair in 2002 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ARCHANT Guns ablaze for a Civil War re-enactment at Eye Show and Country Fair in 2002 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ARCHANT

A Civil War re-enactment also drew the crowds at the show in 2002.

Crowds watching the Grand Ring attractions at the Eye Show in 1998 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT Crowds watching the Grand Ring attractions at the Eye Show in 1998 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Memories of Hadleigh Show from 1960s-80s

What are your memories of the Eye Show? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

All aboard at the Eye Show in 2003 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM/ARCHANT All aboard at the Eye Show in 2003 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM/ARCHANT

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.