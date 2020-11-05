E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

From Red Arrows to birds of prey - Eye Show and Country Fair in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 November 2020

A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Have you enjoyed days out at the Eye Show and Country Fair over the years?

Birds of prey at the Eye Show in August 1986 Picture: ARCHANTBirds of prey at the Eye Show in August 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we’re looking back at one of the most popular rural-themed events held in the region, with photos from the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s.

The band Suffolk Punch, who were at the Eye Show in August 1982 Picture: ARCHANTThe band Suffolk Punch, who were at the Eye Show in August 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

It all started in 1915 as a horticultural exhibition, but later grew to a two-day event, featuring a wide range of entertainment and attracting many thousands of visitors.

Clowning around at the Eye Show in August 1980. Do you recognise anyone? Picture: ARCHANTClowning around at the Eye Show in August 1980. Do you recognise anyone? Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember seeing spectacular performances by the Red Arrows at the show?

EnjoyIng a ride on the carousel at the Eye Show in August 1985 Picture: ARCHANTEnjoyIng a ride on the carousel at the Eye Show in August 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Are you in our Clacton Airshow photo gallery?

Our photos also feature some of the other varied attractions, including birds of prey and horses and carts, as well as clowns, live music and fairground rides.

Guns ablaze for a Civil War re-enactment at Eye Show and Country Fair in 2002 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ARCHANTGuns ablaze for a Civil War re-enactment at Eye Show and Country Fair in 2002 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ARCHANT

A Civil War re-enactment also drew the crowds at the show in 2002.

Crowds watching the Grand Ring attractions at the Eye Show in 1998 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTCrowds watching the Grand Ring attractions at the Eye Show in 1998 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Memories of Hadleigh Show from 1960s-80s

What are your memories of the Eye Show? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

All aboard at the Eye Show in 2003 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM/ARCHANTAll aboard at the Eye Show in 2003 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM/ARCHANT

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

How to watch Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth for free this weekend

Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Portsmouth won in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

How to watch Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth for free this weekend

Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Portsmouth won in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 FA Cup loss to Portsmouth

Janoi Donacien crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘There must be a voodoo doll!’ – Lambert’s reaction after Ipswich exit FA Cup following yet more bad officiating

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor appeal to the fourth official after Oli Hawkins appeared to be bundled over in the penalty area. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

From Red Arrows to birds of prey - Eye Show and Country Fair in Days Gone By

A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

In pictures: Suffolk’s first weekend under second lockdown

First Saturday lockdown in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT