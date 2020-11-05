From Red Arrows to birds of prey - Eye Show and Country Fair in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 November 2020
Have you enjoyed days out at the Eye Show and Country Fair over the years?
Today we’re looking back at one of the most popular rural-themed events held in the region, with photos from the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s.
It all started in 1915 as a horticultural exhibition, but later grew to a two-day event, featuring a wide range of entertainment and attracting many thousands of visitors.
Do you remember seeing spectacular performances by the Red Arrows at the show?
Our photos also feature some of the other varied attractions, including birds of prey and horses and carts, as well as clowns, live music and fairground rides.
A Civil War re-enactment also drew the crowds at the show in 2002.
