Sheets ahead - sponsored bed push events from 1980s feature in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 November 2020

A sponsored bed push at St Audry's Hospital Melton in December 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Sponsored bed pushes have often combined fun and fundraising around Suffolk and north Essex over the years.

A sponsored bed push from Ipswich to Hadleigh in September 1980 Picture: ARCHANTA sponsored bed push from Ipswich to Hadleigh in September 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Have you dressed up to take part in any of these events? If so, you might just spot yourself in one of our photos.

A sponsored bed push at Honington in May 1985 Picture : ARCHANTA sponsored bed push at Honington in May 1985 Picture : ARCHANT

These energetic events have often been arranged to raise money for hospitals, as well as aiding other good causes.

Prison officers from Hollesley Bay on a sponsored bed push in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANTPrison officers from Hollesley Bay on a sponsored bed push in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

This type of fundraiser was especially popular during the 1980s, and our photos feature a range of bed pushes around the area during that era.

Severalls Hospital Colchester sponsored bed push in Colchester in September 1987 Picture: ARCHANTSeveralls Hospital Colchester sponsored bed push in Colchester in September 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

One photo shows Father Christmas joining forces with staff of St Audry’s Hospital, Melton, to help raise funds for the BBC Children in Need appeal in 1987.

A bed push in aid of Walnut Tree Hospital, Sudbury in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANTA bed push in aid of Walnut Tree Hospital, Sudbury in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

A sponsored bed push at Honington in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANTA sponsored bed push at Honington in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

De Vere Venture Scouts bed push from Halstead in May 1985 Picture: ARCHANTDe Vere Venture Scouts bed push from Halstead in May 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

