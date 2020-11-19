Sheets ahead - sponsored bed push events from 1980s feature in Days Gone By
Sponsored bed pushes have often combined fun and fundraising around Suffolk and north Essex over the years.
Have you dressed up to take part in any of these events? If so, you might just spot yourself in one of our photos.
These energetic events have often been arranged to raise money for hospitals, as well as aiding other good causes.
This type of fundraiser was especially popular during the 1980s, and our photos feature a range of bed pushes around the area during that era.
One photo shows Father Christmas joining forces with staff of St Audry’s Hospital, Melton, to help raise funds for the BBC Children in Need appeal in 1987.
Do you remember taking part in a bed push - whether you were riding on the bed or pushing? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
