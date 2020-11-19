Nostalgia

Sheets ahead - sponsored bed push events from 1980s feature in Days Gone By

A sponsored bed push at St Audry's Hospital Melton in December 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Sponsored bed pushes have often combined fun and fundraising around Suffolk and north Essex over the years.

A sponsored bed push from Ipswich to Hadleigh in September 1980 Picture: ARCHANT A sponsored bed push from Ipswich to Hadleigh in September 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Have you dressed up to take part in any of these events? If so, you might just spot yourself in one of our photos.

A sponsored bed push at Honington in May 1985 Picture : ARCHANT A sponsored bed push at Honington in May 1985 Picture : ARCHANT

These energetic events have often been arranged to raise money for hospitals, as well as aiding other good causes.

Prison officers from Hollesley Bay on a sponsored bed push in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Prison officers from Hollesley Bay on a sponsored bed push in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

This type of fundraiser was especially popular during the 1980s, and our photos feature a range of bed pushes around the area during that era.

Severalls Hospital Colchester sponsored bed push in Colchester in September 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Severalls Hospital Colchester sponsored bed push in Colchester in September 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

One photo shows Father Christmas joining forces with staff of St Audry’s Hospital, Melton, to help raise funds for the BBC Children in Need appeal in 1987.

A bed push in aid of Walnut Tree Hospital, Sudbury in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT A bed push in aid of Walnut Tree Hospital, Sudbury in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember taking part in a bed push - whether you were riding on the bed or pushing? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A sponsored bed push at Honington in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANT A sponsored bed push at Honington in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

De Vere Venture Scouts bed push from Halstead in May 1985 Picture: ARCHANT De Vere Venture Scouts bed push from Halstead in May 1985 Picture: ARCHANT