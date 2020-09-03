E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Spot yourself at the famous crabbing championships in Walberswick in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 05 September 2020

Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Did you ever take part in the famous British Open Crabbing Championships at Walberswick?

Crabbing championships at Walberswick in July 1982 Picture: ARCHANTCrabbing championships at Walberswick in July 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to the heyday of the once hugely popular event, which ran from 1981 right through to 2010.

Champion crabber, Imogen Wiltshire of Holton near Halesworth, nine with her trophy after winning the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTChampion crabber, Imogen Wiltshire of Holton near Halesworth, nine with her trophy after winning the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Over the years, the championships raised money for good causes and provided a lot of entertainment.

Youngsters waiting for the results at the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTYoungsters waiting for the results at the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

However, in 2011 it was called off because, with thousands flocking to the village, the size of the event had raised a number of issues, including health and safety concerns.

the weight-in at the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTthe weight-in at the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Crabbing in Walberswick has recently hit the headlines again because fed-up locals say tourists have been ignoring social distancing rules, particularly on a narrow bridge popular with visitors.

Walberswick's crabbing championships in August 1990 Picture: ARCHANTWalberswick's crabbing championships in August 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: ‘Aggressive’ crabbers turn on locals in social distancing row

Signs had been placed on the narrow Kissing Bridge, around 2ft wide, to remind people to adhere to government guidelines but have since disappeared.

Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTCompetitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Are you in our photos of past crabbing championships? What are your memories of crabbing at Walberswick? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Crabbing championships at Walberswick in August 1989 Picture: ARCHANTCrabbing championships at Walberswick in August 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

To order photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTCompetitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

MORE: Did you attend the very first Latitude?













If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Guided tours of new Suffolk gin distillery get go-ahead

People will be able to learn about Fishers Gin on guided tours of its new distillery in Aldeburgh Picture: FISHERS GIN

This could be your chance to own a vineyard

Valley Farm Vineyards, an award-winning Suffolk vineyard near Beccles, is for sale with Durrants Picture: GRAEME TAPLIN/DRONE PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED

Work starts on £1.5m new café project as part of resort regeneration

How the new Kitchen@Martello Park on FelIxstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Non-league round-up: Fine wins for Whitton and Brantham, but Long Melford lose in seven-goal thriller

Summer recruit Matt Blake, who scored in Ipswich Wanderers' impressive 2-1 home win over Mulbarton Wanderers. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

‘The football was incredible... There’s not one failure’ – Lambert on EFL Cup win against Bristol Rovers

Freddie Sears makes it 1-0. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com