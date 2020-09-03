Gallery

Spot yourself at the famous crabbing championships in Walberswick in Days Gone By

Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Did you ever take part in the famous British Open Crabbing Championships at Walberswick?

Crabbing championships at Walberswick in July 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Crabbing championships at Walberswick in July 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to the heyday of the once hugely popular event, which ran from 1981 right through to 2010.

Champion crabber, Imogen Wiltshire of Holton near Halesworth, nine with her trophy after winning the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT Champion crabber, Imogen Wiltshire of Holton near Halesworth, nine with her trophy after winning the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Over the years, the championships raised money for good causes and provided a lot of entertainment.

Youngsters waiting for the results at the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT Youngsters waiting for the results at the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

However, in 2011 it was called off because, with thousands flocking to the village, the size of the event had raised a number of issues, including health and safety concerns.

the weight-in at the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT the weight-in at the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Crabbing in Walberswick has recently hit the headlines again because fed-up locals say tourists have been ignoring social distancing rules, particularly on a narrow bridge popular with visitors.

Walberswick's crabbing championships in August 1990 Picture: ARCHANT Walberswick's crabbing championships in August 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

Signs had been placed on the narrow Kissing Bridge, around 2ft wide, to remind people to adhere to government guidelines but have since disappeared.

Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Are you in our photos of past crabbing championships? What are your memories of crabbing at Walberswick? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Crabbing championships at Walberswick in August 1989 Picture: ARCHANT Crabbing championships at Walberswick in August 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT Competitors fishing for crabs in the the British Open Crabbing championships at Walberswick in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

