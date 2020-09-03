Spot yourself at the famous crabbing championships in Walberswick in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 05 September 2020
Did you ever take part in the famous British Open Crabbing Championships at Walberswick?
Today we are looking back to the heyday of the once hugely popular event, which ran from 1981 right through to 2010.
Over the years, the championships raised money for good causes and provided a lot of entertainment.
However, in 2011 it was called off because, with thousands flocking to the village, the size of the event had raised a number of issues, including health and safety concerns.
Crabbing in Walberswick has recently hit the headlines again because fed-up locals say tourists have been ignoring social distancing rules, particularly on a narrow bridge popular with visitors.
Signs had been placed on the narrow Kissing Bridge, around 2ft wide, to remind people to adhere to government guidelines but have since disappeared.
