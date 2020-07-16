Three held as police strike in drugs raids

Three men have been arrested in Sudbury on suspicion of drugs offences after police struck at two properties in the town.

The raids took place at two properties in the town by officers from the Scorpion and Sentinel teams.

Following information received from the public police struck at a house in Walnut Tree Lane on Wednesday July where a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The man, from Sudbury, was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation.

Following that arrest, officers conducted a search of a property in Stour Street where two men from London were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying Class A drugs.

A 19-year-old man from Wembley and an 18-year-old man from Greenford were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were both bailed and are due to return on August 4.

Inspector Kevin Horton said: “We are determined to address local drug dealing and to support vulnerable members of our community.

“We are very thankful for the support of the local community.

“Successful operations such as this show just how important any and all information we receive from members of the public is in helping us arrest those responsible and preventing further criminality.”

Safeguarding and vulnerability concerns were raised following the arrests and are now being followed up by police.