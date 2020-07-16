E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three held as police strike in drugs raids

PUBLISHED: 15:17 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 16 July 2020

Three men were arrested in Sudbury on suspicion of drugs offences. Picture:: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three men were arrested in Sudbury on suspicion of drugs offences. Picture:: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three men have been arrested in Sudbury on suspicion of drugs offences after police struck at two properties in the town.

The raids took place at two properties in the town by officers from the Scorpion and Sentinel teams.

Following information received from the public police struck at a house in Walnut Tree Lane on Wednesday July where a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The man, from Sudbury, was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation.

Following that arrest, officers conducted a search of a property in Stour Street where two men from London were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying Class A drugs.

You may also want to watch:

A 19-year-old man from Wembley and an 18-year-old man from Greenford were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were both bailed and are due to return on August 4.

Inspector Kevin Horton said: “We are determined to address local drug dealing and to support vulnerable members of our community.

“We are very thankful for the support of the local community.

“Successful operations such as this show just how important any and all information we receive from members of the public is in helping us arrest those responsible and preventing further criminality.”

Safeguarding and vulnerability concerns were raised following the arrests and are now being followed up by police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Age UK Suffolk to close

Local charity Age UK Suffolk is to cease operating as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

Work begins to bring down Orfordness lighthouse

Preparatory work has begun to bring down the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Burglary suspects had Taser when they allegedly broke into rural home, court hears

Both men appeared on video link at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigate alarm to find drunk rugby pro asleep inside restaurant

Edmundo Lounge in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

‘Beacon of hope’ could help save iconic Suffolk Punch

The new Suffolk Punch filly which has been born using innovative techniques Picture: STALLION AI