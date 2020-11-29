Four arrested and dogs rescued after hare coursing reports

A group of men were arrested yesterday afternoon after police responded to reports of hare coursing near Lavenham.

The activity involves using dogs, often greyhounds, to hunt down hares, and is illegal in the UK under the Hunting Act 2004.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary were dispatched to Lavenham and arrested four men who were then taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Five dogs were also found at the scene and are now being held safely in police arranged kennels.

Pictures from the incident showed a muddy Mercedes 4x4 being lifted onto transport by a JCB.

The police have also thanked the farming community for their support.