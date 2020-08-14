E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after street brawl

PUBLISHED: 11:40 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 14 August 2020

Two men have been arrested following an incident in Haverhill earlier this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a fight broke out in Haverhill, which left one man with a head injury.

Police were called to reports of an altercation in Elmdon Place at around 8.40pm on Monday, August 10.

They found one man, aged 57, had suffered a large cut on his head and sustained other minor injuries, and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance.

Later in the evening, officers arrested a 43-year-old man, who had an injury to his hand, on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was further arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order act, criminal damage and the production of class B drugs.

The next day in Haverhill, a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He too was taken Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has now been bailed, due to return to police on September 1.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information or who has any dash cam footage or CCTV from the area is asked to contact West CID, quoting crime reference 37/46070/20 via email.

