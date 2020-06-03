Pair arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police chase
PUBLISHED: 13:51 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 03 June 2020
Two men have been arrested in Sudbury on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug after a police chase and subsequent search of a property led to the recovery of deal bags, cannabis and scales.
The incident happened on Tuesday, June 2, with a 21-year-old man and 24-year-old man were arrested.
An eyewitness reported seeing police chase two men before arrests were made.
Photos taken at the scene show four police vehicles were present when the pair were arrested. Later, a search of a property in Burkitts Lane recovered bags, cannabis and scales.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sudbury police, quoting crime reference 37/30051/20.
