Men charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in the Haverhill area after arrests made by the Metropolitan Police in Essex yesterday.

Two warrants were carried out on Thursday, May 28 at separate addresses in Ilford and Margate, where officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested two men, aged 25 and 32, on behalf of Suffolk’s Serious Crime and Disruption Team.

The pair were then brought into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned.

Christopher Prosser, 32, of Louvain Road, Greenhithe, Kent, and Maverick Dwyer, 25, of Fuller Terrace, Alder Walk, Ilford, have both been charged with conspiring with others to supply a quantity of crack cocaine and heroin in Haverhill between July 1 2019 and May 28 2020.

Prosser has also been charged with assaulting a Kent police officer in Ramsgate on May 28 2020.

Both men were remanded in custody and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.