E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fraud case against businessmen thrown out

PUBLISHED: 15:07 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 06 March 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A sales manager and a salesman for a Colchester engineering company accused of abusing their positions by trying to poach customers for a rival business they were setting up have been cleared after a judge threw out the case against them.

Ian Pratt and Gareth Pye were employed by Paragon Stainless Products which made stainless steel products including equipment for McDonalds site refurbishments, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

They worked for Paragon for 18 months before handing in their notice in January 2017 and were "trusted, senior members of staff" with access to confidential information, said Matthew Kirk, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

He said the case involved the alleged actions of the defendants in paving the way for a new business called ISG in the weeks before they left Paragon.

Pratt, 62, of Warren Lane, Martlesham Heath, and Pye, 49, of Berechurch Road, Colchester denied fraud.

They were cleared after the trial judge, Martyn Levett directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts at the close of the prosecution case on the basis there was no case for the defendants to answer.

Mr Kirk said that prior to the alleged fraud there had been conflict between the company's two directors and the business had been experiencing a period of uncertainty.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Church silver worth £8,000 disappears in Royal Mail postal blunder

The team at St Peters church in Copdock. pictured l-r Adrian Basham, Mike Osborne and Ruth Lincoln Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three new cases of Coronavirus reported in East of England

The number of cases of Coronavirus in the UK has gone up Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Suffolk primary school forced to close to pupils

Hollesley Primary School in Hollesley has been closed for the day. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They will destroy our communities’ - last-minute attempt to block 220 homes development

An artist's impression of the planned housing development in Reydon Picture: BROWN AND CO.
Drive 24