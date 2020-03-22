E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Men to appear in court over stash of hand sanitiser and loo rolls

PUBLISHED: 10:24 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 22 March 2020

These men will have to explain why they were in possession of a large amount of loo roll and hand sanitiser. Stock image of Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three men have been charged with burglary after a haul of loo roll and hand sanitiser was discovered by police in Essex.

Officers were called at around 10.20pm on Friday, March 20, with reports that a vehicle had driven through a barrier at a building site in Bury Lane in Hatfield Peverel, near Chelmsford.

The police located the vehicle on the A13 before stopping it in South Ockendon at around 10.50pm.

Inside was a large quantity of hand sanitiser and toilet rolls, with other stolen goods including a petrol generator, laptop and microwave.

Three men were arrested at the scene for burglary offences and have now been charged.

They are Johnnie Scamp, 29, of Love Lane, Aveley, Thomas Simmonds, 37, of Broxburn Drive, of Broxburn Drive, South Ockendon, and James Scamp, 41, of Comet Close, Purfleet.

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday March 23.

