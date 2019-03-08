Rain

Race for Life returns with men joining to turn Suffolk pink

PUBLISHED: 12:24 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 03 May 2019

The race for life will return to Bury St Edmunds in 2019. Picture: RACE FOR LIFE/REBEKAH TAYLOR

The race for life will return to Bury St Edmunds in 2019. Picture: RACE FOR LIFE/REBEKAH TAYLOR

Archant

For the first time ever men, women and children will take part in this year’s Race for Life in both Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.

Two events will take place in Suffolk this summer – one at Trinity Park in Ipswich on Sunday, June 23 and another in Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, June 8.

There will be options including the much-loved 5k and 10k events, as well as Pretty Muddy 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Every day 90 people are diagnosed with cancer in East Anglia – so by joining in with the events you will help make a difference in the fight against the disease.

Gemma Turpin, Cancer Research UK's Ipswich event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“You don't need to be sporty to take part, you don't have to train, and you certainly don't need to compete against anyone else.

“We're urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

“It's a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in what ever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website - because this allows Cancer Research UK to fund vital research that saves lives.

“This includes clinical trials which give patients in East Anglia access to the latest treatments.”

To enter the Race for Life visit here or call 0300 123 0770.

