E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Robbers who mugged woman in her 80s branded the 'lowest of the low'

PUBLISHED: 16:09 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 12 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men who mugged an 82-year-old woman shortly after she withdrew £200 from a Bury St Edmunds post office have been given jail sentences totalling nearly 16 years.

Before Ipswich Crown Court were Robert Duke, 36, of Broad Road, Bacton, and Kyle Haggerty, 27, of no fixed address, who both denied robbing the woman of her handbag, cash, bankcard and personal items on June 27.

They were both unanimously found guilty by a jury after a week long trial and Haggerty was jailed for eight years and Duke was jailed for seven years and ten months.

Sentencing the men Judge Emma Peters described the robbery as "wicked, cruel, callous, greedy and nasty" and said they had been convicted on a "wealth of compelling evidence."

Judge Peters described them as "lower than cowards" and the "lowest of the low."

In a statement read to the court the victim said she was now too scared to leave her home as a result of the robbery and was still in pain from injuries she received in the incident.

The court has heard the victim was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground during the robbery in Tennyson Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Gavin Pottinger, prosecuting, said the woman felt someone pulling the handle of her bag and she ended up with a cut on one of her fingers as a result of struggling to keep hold of it.

Mr Pottinger told the court that after their arrests the defendants each said the other had carried out the robbery.

He said that Duke had been in the post office queue behind the victim when she withdrew £200 and was seen to follow her along Tennyson Road.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Pottinger said that Haggerty's DNA was found on a watch found at the scene of the robbery and he had pleaded guilty to using the victim's stolen bankcard 90 minutes after the robbery.

In a police interview after his arrest Robert Duke told officers that after visiting a post office in Lake Avenue in Bury St Edmunds he heard a woman shouting: "No. You're not taking that."

He said that shortly afterwards a man he knew as "Bos" ran past him with a T-shirt round his face.

"I thought he'd robbed her," said Duke.

The court heard that Haggerty told police he had sold a watch found at the scene of the robbery to Duke on the day of the robbery and blamed Duke for the mugging.

He said Duke had given him a bank card and he had unsuccessfully tried to get cash with it for him.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Diesel spill causes chaos on A12

The diesel spill happened on this roundabout where the A12 meets the B1438. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Man injured as Range Rover fails to stop at scene of crash

A wall in Barrett's Lane in was destroyed after a hit an run incident which saw a man suffer hip injuries. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

How far will you need to travel to see the Coca-Cola truck this Christmas?

The Coca-Cola truck will not come to Ipswich this Christmas. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists