Plans to convert farm shop into home blocked due to 'connectivity' concerns

Published: 10:41 AM June 10, 2021

Proposals to convert the farm shop at Stackyard Nursery in Mendlesham have been refused - Credit: Google Earth

Proposals to convert a Mendlesham farm shop and cafe into a home have been refused by planners.

The owners of the unit at Stackyard Nursery, in Old Station Road, had hoped to convert the use of the building as it had "little commercial financial value" amid the Covid pandemic.

A planning application was submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council in December last year.

Planning documents said: "The building which we have built as our farm shop, cafe, art and craft gallery has little commercial financial value as such since, at the present time and for the foreseeable future, it is widely recognised that a return to normal business will take years rather than months.

"The world has changed, as have our personal circumstances since opening in 2009. The original plan is now no longer economic and very likely any change to other forms of commercial development may not be successful."

But Mid Suffolk planners refused to grant the application approval amid concerns that the home would be "poorly connected to nearby facilities such that future occupiers would be car dependent".