News

Emergency services called to incident involving hang-glider

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:34 PM March 17, 2022
The East of England Ambulance Service chief says there is "still much more to do" to cut response ti

Emergency services have been called to a hand glider that crashed near Mendlesham today - Credit: SIMON PARKER

Emergency services have been called after a hang-glider crashed on land near Mendlesham today. 

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene just after 2.10pm today, Thursday, March 17. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers and ambulance crews were called to reports of a hang-glider that had come down near Mendlesham."

It is believed that the air ambulance also attended the scene. 

An eyewitness said he saw the air ambulances and three ambulances and three police cars near the scene.  

The extent of any injuries is not yet known but the East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

This is an ongoing incident. 


Suffolk Live News
East of England Ambulance Service
Suffolk

