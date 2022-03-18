Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Breaking

A man in his 60s has died after a hang gliding accident in Suffolk - Credit: SIMON PARKER

A man has died following a hang gliding accident at an airfield in mid Suffolk yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Mendlesham Airstrip shortly before 2.10pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

The air ambulance is also believed to have attended the incident.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, the spokesman added.