Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:31 PM March 18, 2022
Updated: 12:34 PM March 18, 2022
The East of England Ambulance Service chief says there is "still much more to do" to cut response ti

A man in his 60s has died after a hang gliding accident in Suffolk - Credit: SIMON PARKER

A man has died following a hang gliding accident at an airfield in mid Suffolk yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Mendlesham Airstrip shortly before 2.10pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

The air ambulance is also believed to have attended the incident.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, the spokesman added.

