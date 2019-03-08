Plans for 49 homes in rural Suffolk village rejected by council

Plans to build 49 homes in Mendlesham have been rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/WINCER KIEVENAAR CHARTERED ARCHITECTS Archant

Plans to build a new housing estate in Mendlesham have been rejected after councillors decided that the negatives of the development "significantly and demonstrably" outweighed the positives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new estate, planned for the land to the north east of Chapel Road, had been recommended for approval by officers at Mid Suffolk District Council.

However, the authority's planning committee voted to reject the application last week.

A planning report stated that the new development, which would included a number of one, two, three and four bedroom houses, would be built on sustainable land in an area which had the capacity for further growth. However, the committee decided that outline planning permission would not be granted.

In the submission by Evolution Town Planning on behalf of the applicants, the development was descried as "sustainable" and "mindful" of the area's characteristics.

It stated that the estate would feature bungalows, detached, semi-detached and terraced homes which would be accessed by a road off Chapel Road.

However, committee members stated that "the adverse impacts of granting permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits".

You may also want to watch:

They also claimed that the 49 homes were "contrary" to existing housing plans set out in the Mendlesham Neighbourhood Plan.

The application was also fiercely opposed by many in the local community.

On the online application page, 31 people commented on the new estate with 29 objecting to the plans and none supporting them.

Objectors listed a number of arguments against the new homes including traffic problems, lack of infrastructure and pollution.

One said: "Chapel Road already poses a risk for pedestrians accessing The Health Centre and Mayfield Way due to poor visibility along a winding, narrow and poorly maintained road.

"There is no footpath or potential to create one.

"The increasing volume of traffic using the road will be further impacted by the approved 28 houses on Old Engine Meadow."

Another application, for 28 homes to be built across the road from Chapel Road on land to the north west of Mason Court, known as Old Engine Meadow, was granted in 2018 by the same committee.