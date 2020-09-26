E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for 28-home estate to be debated

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 September 2020

A 28-home estate in Mendlesham will be debated at a council meeting this week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 28-home estate in Mendlesham will be debated at a council meeting this week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans for a new 28-home estate in Mendlesham are set to be debated at a council committee meeting.

The plans, set for land to the north-west of Mason Court - known as Old Engine Meadow - will be decided by Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee next Wednesday.

Applicant Fleur Homes says the new estate would bring a mix of houses to the area, as well as parking and open public space.

A number of one-bedroom flats, as well as two and three-bedroom homes, will contribute to affordable houses in the area.

Mendlesham Parish Council has voted unanimously in favour of the homes being built.

There have been few objections to the homes from neighbours, which will be built in the style of the existing properties in the town.

The application suggests the homes will help contribute to the district council’s housing targets.

