Nurse practitioner dismissed from Suffolk surgery 'after suspension revealed'

Leslie Doherty has been dismissed from Mendlesham Health Centre after it came to light he had been suspended from the Nursing and Midwifery Council five months previously. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A nurse practitioner has been dismissed from a health centre in Suffolk after bosses learned he was suspended from the UK nursing and midwifery regulatory body earlier this year.

Leslie Doherty had been employed by Mendlesham Health Centre as a nurse practitioner.

But, according to a message to patients on the centre's website, it has recently emerged he was suspended from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) on January 28.

The surgery says neither Mr Doherty nor the NMC had made it aware, and it was only revealed during a routine annual review. The reason for his suspension has not been stated.

It is a legal requirement for any nurse or midwife practising in the UK, or nursing associate practising in England, to be on this register

In a statement published on its website, the practice said that it had been unaware of Mr Doherty’s suspension.

It said: “We would like to inform all of our patients that our Nurse Practitioner, Leslie Doherty, has been dismissed from the Practice after we were made aware that he continued to work at the Surgery whilst being suspended from the Nursing and Midwifery council from the 28th January 2022

“We were not made aware of this fact by Mr Doherty or the NMC, and the suspension occurred after our routine annual review process of registration.

“To date, the NMC have not made us aware of the reason for this suspension.

“We can confirm all patients involved with Mr Doherty from the above date have been contacted directly by the Practice, and reassure all patients that we have conducted a detailed and thorough review of all his consultations.

“An independent external audit of medical records has also been carried out.”

The minutes of Mr Doherty’s virtual hearing show that he was given an interim suspension order for 18 months on January 28.

He was not present or represented at the hearing, and no reason for his suspension was given.

The panel decided that the decision to suspend Mr Doherty would be reviewed at a meeting within the next six months, and every six months thereafter.

Mendlesham Health Centre concluded its statement: “Please only contact the surgery if you received a letter and would like to discuss this further on 01449 767722.”

Any queries via email should be directed to the PALS team at the Integrated Care Board at: wsccg.pals@nhs.net