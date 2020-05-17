E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

No plans to reopen Suffolk pre-school which closed suddenly

PUBLISHED: 14:12 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 17 May 2020

Mendlesham Pre School was located on the community centre and primary school site and has permanently closed Picture: GOOGLE

Mendlesham Pre School was located on the community centre and primary school site and has permanently closed Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A Suffolk pre-school which closed suddenly at the end of last year has no plans to reopen after its committee voted to close the institution permanently.

Mendlesham Pre-School, near Stowmarket - which was independently run by the registered charity Mendlesham Pre-School Committee – is no longer open for business after it abruptly closed its doors in November 2019.

More: Mystery surrounds future of pre-school

The committee has since de-registered with Ofsted and Suffolk County Council has confirmed there are currently no plans to reopen the premises.

The pre-school leased the village hall in Mendlesham for its use and was understood to only have seven children enrolled.

At the time of the shock closure, Marnie O’Hare, the pre-school committee’s chairwoman, said: “You will be aware that Mendlesham Pre-School has been unable to provide a childcare facility for children as of November, 27 2019 and that an EGM has been called on December 11 to discuss the position of the pre-school.

“We understand recent events have come as a shock and disappointment to the community and a statement will be issued after the committee have convened and further advice taken from those organisations with whom we are working closely. In the meantime, we thank you for your patience and support at this difficult time.”

Representatives for the pre-school have been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road blocked after crash involving BMW and motorcycle

An ambulance has been called to a crash between a motorcycle and BMW in Sudbury, Walnut Tree Lane. Photograph Simon Parker

Murder probe launched after man found dead at pub

A man has been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person taken to hospital after crash involving vehicle and cyclist

The air ambulance was called to the collision in Wickhambrook this morning which involved a cyclist and a vehicle. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE

‘We have to get back to normal’ - Barton wants to complete League One season

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton wants to finish the League One season Picture: PA SPORT

Days Gone By - Photos recall how Ipswich docks demolition cleared way for Waterfront

Scaffolding went up as the redevelopment work continued Picture: PHILL V-WILLIAMS
Drive 24