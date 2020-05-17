No plans to reopen Suffolk pre-school which closed suddenly

A Suffolk pre-school which closed suddenly at the end of last year has no plans to reopen after its committee voted to close the institution permanently.

Mendlesham Pre-School, near Stowmarket - which was independently run by the registered charity Mendlesham Pre-School Committee – is no longer open for business after it abruptly closed its doors in November 2019.

The committee has since de-registered with Ofsted and Suffolk County Council has confirmed there are currently no plans to reopen the premises.

The pre-school leased the village hall in Mendlesham for its use and was understood to only have seven children enrolled.

At the time of the shock closure, Marnie O’Hare, the pre-school committee’s chairwoman, said: “You will be aware that Mendlesham Pre-School has been unable to provide a childcare facility for children as of November, 27 2019 and that an EGM has been called on December 11 to discuss the position of the pre-school.

“We understand recent events have come as a shock and disappointment to the community and a statement will be issued after the committee have convened and further advice taken from those organisations with whom we are working closely. In the meantime, we thank you for your patience and support at this difficult time.”

Representatives for the pre-school have been approached for comment.