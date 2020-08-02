New Scout hut and community centre set to replace building after 50 years

1st Mendlesham Scouts have launched a £150,000 appeal to replace a former scout hut. Pictured is the former scout hut which had to be demolished. Picture: 1ST MENDLESHAM SCOUTS Archant

A new Scout hut and community centre is set to be built in Mendlesham after the former building was demolished after 50 years of use.

Plans for the new hut, which will replace a site that had been “ravaged by time”, were submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council in April.

The former site run by the 1st Mendlesham Scouts was originally built in 1947, but has since been knocked down after being devastated with rot and asbestos.

The new hut, which was applied for by Mendlesham Parish Council, has now been approved by council planning officers who have put a number of conditions on its construction in place.

In the application, it is said that the new building will be used to hold the weekly meetings for the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers as well as the Brownies and Guides.

The parish council also says the hut will provide an environment suitable for the scout group to carry out typical activities including cooking over fires, pioneering as well as additional meetings.

The building will be available for use by the local community as a space for meetings, social events and clubs and will also be used for the local residents as an emergency meeting point.

Alongside the new 200m squared building, the new development will also include off-road parking for 12 vehicles including one disabled space.

In 2019, the 1st Mendlesham Scouts started an appeal to raise £150,000 to help build the new hut.

In a letter requesting donations, Scout HQ project coordinator Noel Fletcher said: “A project like this takes a great deal of hard work by the youngsters, volunteers and adult leaders.

“It has taken time and hard grind to raise the £17,000 already collected, donated and pledged towards the £150,000 target, so their challenge continues unabated.”