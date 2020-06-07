E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for new Scout hut and community hub submitted amid funding drive

PUBLISHED: 07:30 08 June 2020

Plans for a new scout hut have been submitted by 1st Mendlesham Scouts. Pictured is the former Scout hut which had to be demolished. Picture: 1ST MENDLESHAM SCOUTS

Plans for a new scout hut have been submitted by 1st Mendlesham Scouts. Pictured is the former Scout hut which had to be demolished. Picture: 1ST MENDLESHAM SCOUTS

Archant

Plans for a new Scout hut which will act as a community hub in Mendlesham have been submitted.

The new building will replace a former hut run by the 1st Mendlesham Scouts which was originally built in 1947, but has since been knocked down.

Mendlesham Parish council have applied for the new infrastructure following the demolition of the former building which had become ravaged with rot and asbestos.

The new site will be used to hold the weekly meetings for the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers as well as the Brownies and Guides.

It will provide an environment suitable for the scout group to carry out typical activities including cooking over fires, pioneering as well as additional meetings.

The application also says the building will be available for use by the local community as a space for meetings, social events and clubs.

You may also want to watch:

It will also be used for the local residents as an emergency meeting point.

Alongside the new 200m squared building, the new development will also include off-road parking for 12 vehicles including one disabled space.

In 2019, the 1st Mendlesham Scouts started an appeal to raise £150,000 to help build the new hut.

In a letter requesting donations, Scout HQ project coordinator Noel Fletcher said: “A project like this takes a great deal of hard work by the youngsters, volunteers and adult leaders.

“It has taken time and hard grind to raise the £17,000 already collected, donated and pledged towards the £150,000 target, so their challenge continues unabated.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 15,000 people avoid A&E during coronavirus lockdown

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for new Scout hut and community hub submitted amid funding drive

Plans for a new scout hut have been submitted by 1st Mendlesham Scouts. Pictured is the former Scout hut which had to be demolished. Picture: 1ST MENDLESHAM SCOUTS

Roadside nature reserves along A12 and A14 in full bloom

Adrian Walters at the Roadside Nature Reserve he manages at Hawstead

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA
Drive 24