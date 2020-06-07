Plans for new Scout hut and community hub submitted amid funding drive

Plans for a new scout hut have been submitted by 1st Mendlesham Scouts. Pictured is the former Scout hut which had to be demolished. Picture: 1ST MENDLESHAM SCOUTS Archant

Plans for a new Scout hut which will act as a community hub in Mendlesham have been submitted.

The new building will replace a former hut run by the 1st Mendlesham Scouts which was originally built in 1947, but has since been knocked down.

Mendlesham Parish council have applied for the new infrastructure following the demolition of the former building which had become ravaged with rot and asbestos.

The new site will be used to hold the weekly meetings for the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers as well as the Brownies and Guides.

It will provide an environment suitable for the scout group to carry out typical activities including cooking over fires, pioneering as well as additional meetings.

The application also says the building will be available for use by the local community as a space for meetings, social events and clubs.

It will also be used for the local residents as an emergency meeting point.

Alongside the new 200m squared building, the new development will also include off-road parking for 12 vehicles including one disabled space.

In 2019, the 1st Mendlesham Scouts started an appeal to raise £150,000 to help build the new hut.

In a letter requesting donations, Scout HQ project coordinator Noel Fletcher said: “A project like this takes a great deal of hard work by the youngsters, volunteers and adult leaders.

“It has taken time and hard grind to raise the £17,000 already collected, donated and pledged towards the £150,000 target, so their challenge continues unabated.”