Mendlesham Street Fair falls victim to Covid again

Published: 11:51 AM February 19, 2021

The Mendlesham Street Fair has been cancelled for a second year because of the Covid crisis.

The event was due to take place in May - and has been the highlight of the village's year since the 1980s. But the uncertainty about Covid and what restrictions may remain has forced organisers to call it off for a second year running.

Last year's event was also cancelled because of the first Covid lockdown which led to the cancellation of all major events.

East Suffolk Morris Men performing at Mendlesham Street Fair in 2018. - Credit: Archant

The Mendlesham Street Fair always attracts a large number of visitors from across the area for what is seen as one of the first major Suffolk festivals during the spring and summer and its loss is a major blow to the village.

Organisers will be concentrating on preparing for the return of the event in May 2022 - which will be the first time in three years that it has been able to go ahead.



