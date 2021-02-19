Mendlesham Street Fair falls victim to Covid again
The Mendlesham Street Fair has been cancelled for a second year because of the Covid crisis.
The event was due to take place in May - and has been the highlight of the village's year since the 1980s. But the uncertainty about Covid and what restrictions may remain has forced organisers to call it off for a second year running.
Last year's event was also cancelled because of the first Covid lockdown which led to the cancellation of all major events.
The Mendlesham Street Fair always attracts a large number of visitors from across the area for what is seen as one of the first major Suffolk festivals during the spring and summer and its loss is a major blow to the village.
Organisers will be concentrating on preparing for the return of the event in May 2022 - which will be the first time in three years that it has been able to go ahead.